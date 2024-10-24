New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as high as C$50.00. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares traded.
New Look Vision Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.00. The company has a market cap of C$783 million and a PE ratio of 50.51.
About New Look Vision Group
New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Look Vision Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.