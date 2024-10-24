NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $22,015,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $15,018,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NAMS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,528. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.