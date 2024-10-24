Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.74, but opened at $55.74. Newmont shares last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 4,955,806 shares trading hands.
The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NEM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Stock Down 8.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.