NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.42 and last traded at $81.95. Approximately 1,626,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,631,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.48.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Daiwa America cut shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

