NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 148999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.