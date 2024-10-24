Notcoin (NOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $782.57 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $782.57 million and approximately $61.03 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Notcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00770075 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $75,436,912.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

