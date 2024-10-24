Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $519.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.