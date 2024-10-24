Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of NU by 1,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 119,972 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 223.1% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,500 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NU by 1,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 907,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 859,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 850,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,521. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.



Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

