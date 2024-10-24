NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98. 3,430,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,133,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NU by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 306.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

