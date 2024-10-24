Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $195,500,000.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director James E. Flynn sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total transaction of $195,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,670,512 shares in the company, valued at $847,542,548. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nuvalent Stock Performance
Shares of NUVL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.63. 628,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $113.51.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Nuvalent
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
