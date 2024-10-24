Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 10,682,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 3,903,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

OKLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

