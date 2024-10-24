Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.70). 210,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 240,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.70).

Old Mutual Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Old Mutual’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

