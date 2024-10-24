OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James bought 33,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

