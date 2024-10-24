One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 16,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
One Equity Partners Open Water I Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.
One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile
One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than One Equity Partners Open Water I
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.