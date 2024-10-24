Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Shares Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Ontrak Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
See Also
