O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,213.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,202.63. 35,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,080.64. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

