Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Orica Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

