Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OBK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 186,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

OBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

