Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
Origin Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:OBK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 186,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
