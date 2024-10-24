Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 5,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 103,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $958.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

