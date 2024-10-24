Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.90 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $37.75. 200,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,094. The company has a market capitalization of $731.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORRF shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.