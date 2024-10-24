Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.49. Approximately 13,724,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 56,500,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

