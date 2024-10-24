Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.96 ($9.71) and traded as high as GBX 754.50 ($9.80). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.74), with a volume of 243,895 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 760.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 747.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,116.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.79), for a total value of £98,020 ($127,265.65). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,139.52 ($32,640.25). Insiders own 3.59% of the company's stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

