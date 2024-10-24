Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Income Research & Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:WFC opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
