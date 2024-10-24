Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys 230 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RTX by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of RTX opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

