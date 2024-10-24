PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.62), Briefing.com reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.02. 297,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $1,075,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,503,272.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $1,075,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,503,272.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 23,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $2,457,723.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $191,221.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,855 shares of company stock worth $9,647,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

