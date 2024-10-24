Peoples Bank OH Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in CSX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,599,460. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

