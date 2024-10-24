Peoples Bank OH Sells 317 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.