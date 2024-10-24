PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.49). 299,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 589,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

PetroTal Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £338.16 million, a P/E ratio of 336.27 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

