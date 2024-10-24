PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 466,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 368,944 shares.The stock last traded at $74.79 and had previously closed at $74.59.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

