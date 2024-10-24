Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 56.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.99. 351,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $98.43.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

