Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 161.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 284,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,666. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

