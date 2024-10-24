Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,314. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

