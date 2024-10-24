Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

PNW opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

