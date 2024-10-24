Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $153.60 and last traded at $148.25, with a volume of 31643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.57.

The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,137.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $2,541,394 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Up 10.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

