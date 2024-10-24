Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.06 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 506.94 ($6.58). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.69), with a volume of 194,256 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 510 ($6.62) to GBX 570 ($7.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £469.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 541.80.

