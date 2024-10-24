Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Popular had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 877,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,714. Popular has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Barclays reduced their price target on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

