Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 648.40 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.93). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 672 ($8.73), with a volume of 38,437 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.39) target price on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Porvair Stock Performance

About Porvair

The company has a market cap of £304.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 649.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 651.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

