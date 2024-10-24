Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Powell Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Powell Industries worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Powell Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.57.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,208.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

