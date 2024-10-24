Prom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $97.44 million and $2.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00007837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,163.63 or 1.00049665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007317 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00063483 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.4154758 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,587,622.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.