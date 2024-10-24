PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after buying an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after purchasing an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QQQM stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

