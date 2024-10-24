PSI Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $247.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $789.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

