Q4 Earnings Estimate for Avidbank Issued By DA Davidson

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Avidbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVBH. Stephens lowered their price target on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Avidbank in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of Avidbank stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $157.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

