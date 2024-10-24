Qtum Price Hits $2.37 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $249.62 million and $24.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.43 or 0.03721954 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00039520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,370,164 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

