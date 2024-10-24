Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.66. 354,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 320,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

