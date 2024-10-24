Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,665.69 or 1.00445829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007356 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

