Qubic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $177.55 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Qubic has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $177.55 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 118,633,335,608,057 coins and its circulating supply is 116,880,668,061,687 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 118,633,335,608,057 with 116,880,668,061,687 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000015 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,069,680.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

