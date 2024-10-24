QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) versus Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Financial Review

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39%

Risk & Volatility

QXO has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QXO and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,922.03%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than QXO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QXO and Scienjoy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $57.11 million 107.90 -$1.07 million ($1.76) -8.55 Scienjoy $1.49 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million ($0.08) -11.35

QXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QXO beats Scienjoy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

