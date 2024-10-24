Radio Caca Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.82 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004449 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

