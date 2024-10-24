Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $615.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 3,716,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

