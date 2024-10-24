RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.17 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.
RBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $409.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.
RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.62%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
