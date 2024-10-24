RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.17 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $409.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBB

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.